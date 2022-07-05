KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $413,497.67 and $244.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00144367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.01031910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00089955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016437 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

