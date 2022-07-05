Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 12,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 293,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
The company has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.