Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 12,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 293,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $750.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

