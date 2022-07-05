Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 709,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,810,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

