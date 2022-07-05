KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 25,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,238. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

