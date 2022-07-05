KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $286.15

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $286.15 and last traded at $287.33, with a volume of 4295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

