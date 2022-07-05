Klever Price Hits $0.0118 (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Klever has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00144429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00900127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016475 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

