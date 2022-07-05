Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 25%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 332,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 209,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of C$13.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

Klondike Silver Company Profile (CVE:KS)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

