Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €85.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($93.75) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.