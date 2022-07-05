Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. 56,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

