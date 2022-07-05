Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $28.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.35 million and $2.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00285676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00074616 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,547,384 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.