Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 128,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $48.72.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

