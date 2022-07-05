Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 128,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $48.72.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
