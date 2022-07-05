Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.70

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 1374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 260.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

