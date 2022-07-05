Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 89,306 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $111,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

