Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.26 and its 200 day moving average is $518.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

