Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

