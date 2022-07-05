Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 45,513 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 212,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 304.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 317.5% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

