Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 8,293 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

