Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 558.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,113 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $76,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

