Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 165,052 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165,052 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $62,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

