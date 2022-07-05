Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

