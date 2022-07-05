KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in KT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in KT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
