KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get KT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in KT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in KT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in KT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 37,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About KT (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.