LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $12,137.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.