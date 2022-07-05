Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 780 at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY remained flat at $$8.18 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.