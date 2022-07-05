Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 780 at Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY remained flat at $$8.18 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.