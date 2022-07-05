Landshare (LAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,800.00

Landshare (LAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $16,800.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landshare has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.89 or 1.00010520 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,812,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,454 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

