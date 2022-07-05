Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Latch by 311.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Latch by 244.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 243,982 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latch by 10,730.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Latch has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

