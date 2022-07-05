Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $158.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,670. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.