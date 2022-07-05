Lead Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,418.04 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $191,418.04 and $48,975.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

