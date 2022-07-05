Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 9,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.