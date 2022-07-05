Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

