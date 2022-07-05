LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,158. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.19.
LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
