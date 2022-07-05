LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,158. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.19.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

