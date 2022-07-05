LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

