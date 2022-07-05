LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LFVN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
