LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of -0.40.

Get LIFULL alerts:

About LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.