Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $111,107.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $972,404.17 and $111,107.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00028882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00252731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

