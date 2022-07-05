Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $267.15

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $267.15 and last traded at $267.19, with a volume of 135844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

