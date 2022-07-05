Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $170.66 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $170.66 million and $1.75 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 167,393,778 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

