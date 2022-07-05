Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

