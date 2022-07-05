Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $4.81 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,147. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

