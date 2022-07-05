Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19,347.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 5,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.