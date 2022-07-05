Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

SDS stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 485,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781,611. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $54.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

