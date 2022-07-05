Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,696 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $26.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.54. 25,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,653. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $443.45 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.