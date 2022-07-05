Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 4,843 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.61. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,558. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

