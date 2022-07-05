Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 87,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,219 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,011. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

