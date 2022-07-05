Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0298

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.