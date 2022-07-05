Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
