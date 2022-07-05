Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.55.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.