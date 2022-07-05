Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.