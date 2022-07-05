LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

