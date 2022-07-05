Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 97085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

