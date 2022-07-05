Macquarie Trims Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price to $230.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Macquarie from $240.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average of $166.55.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

