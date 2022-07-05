MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 496,058 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

