MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 496,058 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $12.56.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
