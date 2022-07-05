Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.40

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $603.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.