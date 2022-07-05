Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.40

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $603.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
